Making a play of architectural spaces on a small scale, the solid stone into which the sculptures are carved is opened up to reveal intricate internal worlds in which the changing viewpoint and light play a strong role in defining the sculptures.



Inspired by a life-long fascination of stone buildings, and drawing on skills learnt as an architectural stone carver, Simmonds' work takes stone architecture, and particularly sacred architecture, as a central theme. Drawing on the formal language and philosophy of architecture the work explores themes of positive and negative form, the significance of light and darkness and the relationship between nature and human endeavour.





ARTISTIC STATEMENT

ABOUT